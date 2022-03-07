BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 347,609 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.64. 25,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

