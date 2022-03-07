BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.25 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of PRF traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.20. 3,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $142.72 and a one year high of $176.73.

