BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.02. 2,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

