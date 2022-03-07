BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.73 on Monday, reaching $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 239,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

