BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,181. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.