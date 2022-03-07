BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,916 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

