BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
