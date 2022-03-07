BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

