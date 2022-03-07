BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. 20,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

