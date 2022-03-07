BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $101,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAAP stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.82. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

