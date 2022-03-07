BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $101,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAAP stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.82. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.37.
Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporación América Airports (CAAP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.