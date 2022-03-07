BlackRock Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

