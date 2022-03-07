BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE RBOT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 over the last ninety days.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
