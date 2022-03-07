BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

NYSE BLK traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $682.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,035. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $690.00 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $816.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.