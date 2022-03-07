BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth about $977,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

