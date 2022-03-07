BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,560 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $604.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

