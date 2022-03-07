BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 771,454 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

