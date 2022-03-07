Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

