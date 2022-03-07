Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

