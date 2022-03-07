BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NEE opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

