BMO Capital Markets Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.89.

TSE TD opened at C$98.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$78.40 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

