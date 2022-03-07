BMO Capital Markets Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $78.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of C opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

