BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 29,778 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

