BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,843,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

