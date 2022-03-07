BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.43 Million Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,816 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 202.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 91.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

