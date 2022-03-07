BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.63 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $230,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

