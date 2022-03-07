BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

