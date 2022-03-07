BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIN opened at $85.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

