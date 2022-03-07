BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE DCF opened at $8.59 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.