BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
DHF opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.