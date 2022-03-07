BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

DHF opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238,401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

