BOOM Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $47,223.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,534 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,802 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

