BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

