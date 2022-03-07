Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 10.3% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.10. 8,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,169,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

