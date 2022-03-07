Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 10.3% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.10. 8,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
