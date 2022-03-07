Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Down 28.1% in February

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. 230,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

