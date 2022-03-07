BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) were down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 196,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,527,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

BRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get BRC alerts:

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.