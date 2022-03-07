Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHG. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

