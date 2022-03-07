Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.00. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 59,375 shares traded.

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

