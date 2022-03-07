Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.28.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day moving average is $556.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.