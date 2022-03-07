Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BRMK stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.