Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $707.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

