Brokerages Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Beyond Air also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

