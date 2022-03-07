Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. LKQ reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

