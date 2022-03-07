Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

