Brokerages Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target at $27.00

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CUE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

