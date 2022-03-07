Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Price Target at $9.02

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

