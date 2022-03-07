Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $324.24

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $267.00. 11,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $244.00 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.70. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

