Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT at $12.86

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 407,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 1,160,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163,819. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

