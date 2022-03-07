Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.77. 19,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,277. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

