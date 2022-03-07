Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $84.45. 150,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

