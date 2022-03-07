Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.