Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Position Cut by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $20.78 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.