Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce sales of $668.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.64 million to $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

